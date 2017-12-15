Italy: Priest Condemned for Murder

Congo born Premonstratensian Father Gratien Alabi was sentenced to 25 years in prison on December 14 for the murder of Guerrina Piscaglia, 49. The married woman disappeared in Badia Tedalda (Arezzo), Italy, on May 1, 2014, after she had left home in order to go to the parish.Alabi, then an assistant priest, was involved in a romantic relationship with her. He is currently living under house arrest in a Premonstratensian monastery in Rome and will remain there until the sentence is definitive.The body of the victim was never found.