Clicks177
Priest Confirms Harassment By Cardinal McCarrick
Father Desmond Rossi, a priest of Albany diocese, USA, says he was harassed by Cardinal Theodore McCarrick when he was a Newark seminarian in 1986.
Talking to AmericaMagazine.org (July 25) which supported McCarrick throughout his career, Rossi said that already back then he heard rumours about the then Newark Archbishop McCarrick cultivating inappropriate relationships with young men.
Rossi confirmed that McCarrick took seminarians to a beach house and used to cancel such trips if there were not enough men to exceed the number of available beds, thus necessitating one of them to share a bed with the archbishop.
Nevertheless, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a friend, flatmate and protégé and former auxiliary bishop of McCarrick still insists that he never heard about McCarrick's gay problems.
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © Speaker John Boehner, CC BY-NC, #newsRlgmcfzetv
Talking to AmericaMagazine.org (July 25) which supported McCarrick throughout his career, Rossi said that already back then he heard rumours about the then Newark Archbishop McCarrick cultivating inappropriate relationships with young men.
Rossi confirmed that McCarrick took seminarians to a beach house and used to cancel such trips if there were not enough men to exceed the number of available beds, thus necessitating one of them to share a bed with the archbishop.
Nevertheless, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a friend, flatmate and protégé and former auxiliary bishop of McCarrick still insists that he never heard about McCarrick's gay problems.
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © Speaker John Boehner, CC BY-NC, #newsRlgmcfzetv