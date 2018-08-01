No Syrian Christian Receive Refugee Status in the UK

TheTimes.co.uk

Among the 1,112 Syrian refugees resettled in the United Kingdom in the first three months of 2018 was not a single Christian, the British Home Office has admitted.According to(July 29), the Home Office rejected even the four Christians recommended by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.The Home Office agreed only to resettle Muslims.The British Regime is also fighting against the Assad government in Syria which is secular and therefore strongly supported by the Christians.