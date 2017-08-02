클릭 수133
Jesuit Justifies Acts of Grave Depravity
Talking to the Italian magazine Jesus pro-gay Jesuit James Martin valued the media propaganda in favour of homosexual acts positively, "The media do a good job in educating people about the gay community." The Catechism of the Catholic Church writes that homosexual acts are according to Sacred Scripture "acts of grave depravity" which "under no circumstances can be approved" (CCC 2357).
Picture: James Martin, © Kerry Weber, CC BY-SA, #newsFxlqzxxvuf
