Cardinal Coccopalmerio Was Present at Drug Party – Francis Knows
Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, 80, was physically present during the famous 2017 gay and drug party in the flat of his secretary, Monsignor Luigi Capozzi. The party was terminated by a police operation.
A highly placed Vatican source told LifeSiteNews.com (October 10) that Pope Francis is fully aware of this.
Nevertheless, Coccopalmerio, a staunched pro-gay follower of Pope Francis, was kept in office as the head of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts until April 2018.
The snatch squad that stormed the flat located in the building of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, told Coccopalmerio to leave “immediately” before Monsignor Capozzi was arrested.
According to sources quoted by LifeSiteNews.com Coccopalmerio is known as a “practicing homosexual”.
Picture: Francesco Coccopalmerio, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZhsgxsjxvt
