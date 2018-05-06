Clicks2
Order of Malta Captured by the Germans
The author of the bestseller The Dictator Pope Henry Sire, a longtime member of the Knights of Malta, shared on Twitter (May 4) his views on the election of Giacomo dalla Torre as the new Grand Master of the Knights of Malta.
According to Sire, this election means “the continuance of the present status quo” and therefore “the submission of the Order to close Vatican control”.
And, “The effective head of the Order remains the Grand Chancellor, [German Albrecht] Baron Boeselager.”
Boeselager was suspended by the former Grand Master for his role in distributing condoms and abortifacients in Asia.
Picture: Albrecht von Böselager © CTBTO, CC BY, #newsVqrbjiqisu
