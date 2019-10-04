Mumbo-Jumbo in Vatican Gardens: Gullible Francis Participates (Video)

Francis took part in an embarrassing October 4 pagan ritual in the Vatican gardens. In order to deceive the faithful, it was labelled as "Consecration of the Amazon Synod to Saint Francis."The mumbo-jumbo started with a dance around a blanket, placed on the lawn and symbolising "Mother Earth." In the middle of the blanket were two statues of a naked man and a naked woman.A female shaman, with feathers in her hair, lifted her hands for some kind of invocation while sixteen concelebrants knelt and bowed around the blanket.Francis sat nearby surrounded by cardinals, bishops, and normal people. He closed his eyes as if he were “praying”.Finally, the shaman shook a rattle, went up to Francis and fooled him by casting some spells on his hands.