Martin Mosebach Compares Francis To Hitler And Stalin

Herder Korrespondenz

German author Martin Mosebach, a defender of the Old Latin Mass, has compared Pope Francis’ public performances and stylistic devices to the ones of Hitler and Stalin.Talking to the monthly, Mosebach said that former popes with their ostrich feather fans were old-fashioned and touching, “The strong men of modern times, a Stalin, a Hitler, have used quite different stylistic devices to put themselves in perspective, and this is true for the current pope.”Mosebach also criticised Francis for using handicapped people and children to demonstrate his charity and mercy, “Ever since propaganda exists, the rulers are taking the stage in this manner.”