Not the Vatican's Ex Auditor General But Those Who Got Rid of Him, Are the Problem
The former Vatican auditor general Libero Milone will not be subject to any criminal proceedings, Edward Pentin reports.
Milone was dismissed by the Secretary of State in June 2017 under never clarified circumstances.
He himself stated that he was eliminated because he was investigating financial misconduct and corruption in the Vatican hierarchy.
A source of Pentin confirmed that Milone “had apparently stumbled upon certain and clear abuses of funds”. Milone and Cardinal George Pell who was his boss, worked together effectivly and “came too close to uncovering dangerous things.”
Picture: Libero Milone, © Sky TG24, #newsZdtyxdimen
