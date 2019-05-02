Clicks36
en.news

US Bishop Finally Stopped Contraception in Catholic Hospitals

Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels, USA, has banned voluntary sterilizations and contraceptives in the Catholic health care facilities in his diocese.

Jackels called such practices already in a September 2018 handout a “serious moral problem."

Rewire.News (April 23) reports that Catholic hospitals in Dubuque Diocese have been offering contraception for decades – and Catholic hospitals in other parts of the country still do.

Picture: Michael Jackels, #newsBuhtuotqob
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up