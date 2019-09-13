Cardinal Marx "Can’t Wait For A Conclave", Already Acts "Like The Pope”

There is a widespread impression among Vatican officials that the German bishops, led by Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, are indifferent to Vatican interventions.An anonymous high-ranking official at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith informed CatholicNewsAgency.com (September 12) about this.The source added that "everyone knows" what the Germans want to achieve because they have been very noisy about it.[These themes are: Communion for Protestants, blessing homosexuality and adultery, abolishing celibacy, introducing female deacons, abolishing Church doctrine.]The official also said that “Marx can’t wait for a conclave to act like the pope.”And, “He has decided he knows what is best for the Church and he will see it done.”