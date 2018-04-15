Clicks73
NJ Catholic School Gets Backlash for Pushing Gay Agenda
St. Peter's Prep is celebrating its first "LGBTQ history and culture week"
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (ChurchMilitant.com) - A Jesuit high school in New Jersey is condoning homosexuality with its promotion of its first "gay-week."
Church Militant received a tip this week in which an inside source blasted St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City's decision to host an "LGBTQ history and culture week," according to Breaking Barriers, which is a "student-led group that provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ and straight students. We stand devoted to providing allyship, equity and inclusion in the Prep community."
