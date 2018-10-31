Clicks11
Symbolical: This Year’s Vatican Nativity Scene Will Be Of Sand
The 2018 Nativity Scene in St Peter’s Square will be made out of sand, VaticanNews.va (October 30) reports.
The sculptures are up to five meters high and made according to an "ancient tradition" in Jesolo, near Venice, Italy. The scene will be displayed from December 7 to January 13.
Last year's nativity scene became a scandal for the presence of a homo-pornographic Adonis and a paedo-pornographic Baby Jesus openly contradicting Luke 2:7 which states that Our Lady "wrapped Jesus in bands of cloth".
Picture: © david__jones, Flickr, CC BY, #newsCqrlbcojvj
