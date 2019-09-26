Swiss Bishop "Allows" SSPX Jubilee Celebrations In Parish Church

Fribourg Bishop Charles Morerod, 57, Switzerland, allowed the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its foundation in two Fribourg churches.The SSPX was established on 1 November 1970 by then Fribourg Bishop François Charrière (+1976). The celebrations will be held in the Bourguillon chapel and in St-Maurice parish-church.Morerod presented the permission as a "derogation" from his 2013 decree prohibiting the provision of diocesan churches for the SSPX. He justified his change of mind with the Vatican's 2017 recognition of SSPX marriages, the fact that this is a one-time request, and the consideration that it is "really problematic" not to accept the SSPX, while welcoming Protestant denominations.Presenting the decision as "an act of ecumenism" Morerod emphasises that "what is a celebration for the SSPX is not a celebration for the Church, because division is not a joy."However, as it is the rule in Switzerland, the Saint Maurice parish council and the excellent parish-administrator, Canon Paul Frochaux, were the ones who made the decision. The bishop was asked for a [formal] approval.SSPX Father Heinrich Mörgeli told cath.ch (September 20) that the parish was "very welcoming." The parish choir even volunteered to sing. The parish offered drinks and snacks for after mass.Morerod's 2013 decree was never enforced. According to Mörgeli the SSPX organised pilgrimages to Freiburg twice "without difficulty.""The bishop only asked us not to advertise the event, not to approach the parishioners and to avoid any attempt at recuperation," he added.