A Mock Battle? US Bishop Challenges German Cardinal Marx on Celibacy

Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika, 62, publicly rebuked Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx on Twitter (September 11), “Sorry Cardinal Marx but celibacy should never be eliminated.”
Marx, the president of the German bishops who artificially keep their faithless dioceses alive by means of a lot of money flowing from the German Church tax, wants to abolish celibacy under "certain conditions" and in "certain regions."
Strange enough, Bishop Stika has himself a history of challenging celibacy. On July 5 he wrote on Twitter about ordaining married men in the Amazon, “Since the Church already has married priests in the world, I see no reason not to.”
Clicks55
- Report
Social networks