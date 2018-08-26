Clicks426
The Dam Is Bursting: US Bishop Calls Accusation Against Francis “Credible”
The dam is bursting after former Washington nuncio Carlo Maria Viganò revealed that Pope Francis chose to ignore Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's homosexual abuses.
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, has now called for a thorough investigation and urges actions against all those found guilty even at the highest levels of the Church [Pope Francis].
Writing on DioceseOfTyler.org (August 26), Strickland expressed his conviction that Francis is guilty,
“Let us be clear that they are still allegations but as your shepherd I find them to be credible.“
Picture: Joseph Strickland, © dioceseoftyler.org, #newsSlyvwyvlbe
