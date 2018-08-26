Language
Clicks
426
en.news 2

The Dam Is Bursting: US Bishop Calls Accusation Against Francis “Credible”

The dam is bursting after former Washington nuncio Carlo Maria Viganò revealed that Pope Francis chose to ignore Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's homosexual abuses.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, has now called for a thorough investigation and urges actions against all those found guilty even at the highest levels of the Church [Pope Francis].

Writing on DioceseOfTyler.org (August 26), Strickland expressed his conviction that Francis is guilty,

“Let us be clear that they are still allegations but as your shepherd I find them to be credible.“

Picture: Joseph Strickland, © dioceseoftyler.org, #newsSlyvwyvlbe
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Radulf
Please God, please! Let this be the beginning of the end for Bergoglio. Loyal catholics have suffered enough. And let it be the beginning of the end of the V2 insanity.
Like
More
De Profundis
May the Lord bless this holy, humble and courageous Bishop, Joseph Strickland, of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. May he be the first of many.
Like
More
Radulf likes this. 