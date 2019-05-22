Now Francis’ Electrician Is in Troubles

The Prosecutor’s Office in Rome is investigating the May 11 events when the Papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, illegally broke a seal to restore electrical power in the Communist occupied Spin Time Labs in Rome.
Subsequently Rome’s Municipal Electric company (Acea) lodged a complained “against unknown persons” although Krajewski had publicly admitted his misdead.
Now, Acea suggests the crime of aggravated theft of electricity stressing the danger to safety, since illegally reconnecting the electricity was potentially very dangerous.
It is expected that Krajewski will now be named a suspect.
