Francis, Aboard-Marriage Was „Regular“

During his press conference on the flight from Peru to Rome, Pope Francis said that someone told him that he was "crazy" to perform an airplane marriage.

Francis insisted that he had asked the spouses the necessary questions and that he received assurance that they had attended their pre-marriage courses, “I judged that they were prepared.” Both also said that they had previously gone to confession.

He added, "The Pope has interrogated them well, this was a regular situation."

CarolineA03
re: The comment I made regarding St Michael further down the page. There is a half hour program on YOUTUBE which discusses the apparition of St Michael to St Auvert. Bob & Penny Lord took many trips to Shrines and did a huge number of programs which were shown on EWTN. Penny Lord died recently - God bless her soul her work is done here now - may she gain life everlasting in Heaven with our Lord.
mccallansteve
Contempt is a very good word used to describe how Francis sees the historical Church and its teachings.
CarolineA03
@Dr Stuart Reiss Re: The Beachball on the Altar. If any lay person were to commit such sacrilege we would have been excommunicated. Does he delude himself that just because he is a Prelate that the same doesn't apply in his case?

How dare he parade about with a beachball within the Temple of Christ! With all the world watching via the cameras. His contempt and disdain for Christ renders him a … More
Dr Stuart Reiss
The sheer contempt this man holds for ordinary Catholic values is frightening....he once placed a beachball on an Altar....www.youtube.com/watch whilst I was taught not to touch any part of the altar when I serve Mass....it’s Our Lord’s Body.....if he has such disdain for everything Catholic why accept the Petrine office? Just get out and leave the Church alone...instead of eating it like a cancer from within....
Dr Stuart Reiss
Im waiting for his onboard priestly ordination next.....dont you know marraiges are a dime a dozen....get married get divorced get married again...on a plane on a bus in a toilet...who cares...its all rubbish...nothing to see here folks...its silly convention no one cares about....thank you Pope Francis for opening my eyes....how ridiculous and conventional of me and my wife to have our marraige … More
