Francis, Aboard-Marriage Was „Regular“
During his press conference on the flight from Peru to Rome, Pope Francis said that someone told him that he was "crazy" to perform an airplane marriage.
Francis insisted that he had asked the spouses the necessary questions and that he received assurance that they had attended their pre-marriage courses, “I judged that they were prepared.” Both also said that they had previously gone to confession.
He added, "The Pope has interrogated them well, this was a regular situation."
