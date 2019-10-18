Clicks26
Australian: Archdiocese Proposes "Rite of Blessing" For Mortal Sin

Brisbane Archdiocese, Australia, proposed a “rite of blessing” for people practicing homosexual fornication or adultery.

According to LifeSiteNews.com, the proposal was made during the October 4 to 5 Brisbane Assembly, an event in preparation for a 2020 Australian Plenary Council.

Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge was present, sitting in the front row underneath a screen displaying homosexualist proposals.

He is a former official at the Vatican Secretariat fo State.

