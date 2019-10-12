Bergoglio denied the divinity of Jesus in 2013

Father, into Your hands I commit My Spirit!

Do not be surprised because of Scalfari's words since Bergoglio already denied in 2013 the divine condition of Jesus in saying that Jesus was not a Spirit. As you can see in this video, Begoglio in 2013 already saw Jesus only like a person, as a man. No more words needed....Jesus is Spirit because he is the Son of God, that is His divinity. The son of a cat is a cat, the son of a frog is a frog, so the Son of God shares the nature of God, that is, Jesus is also Spirit. This is part of the mystery of the Trinity that Bergoglio does not accept by reducing Jesus to mere man and thus depriving him of His divine condition.Luke 23:46If it were true that Bergoglio had not maintained the non-divinity of Christ, then it should be said that this man must be, bad not, but very bad, the worst preacher, if after giving several classes to one of his best friends , at the end he says this .... Can a person with such a so little catechetical and persuasive capacity be at the head of the Church? It gives the image of a true looser!.One does not imagine one that after a master class of Ratzinger to one of his friends, he went out saying such barbarities!I ask for a public profession of faith from Bergoglio. This is too much for an ordinary Catholic, and this only fuels the rumor that this Argentine is only a usurper in the St Peter Chair