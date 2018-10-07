Clicks14
Ouellet’s "Open Letter" Makes Things Worse
Cardinal Marc Ouellet replied on October 7 to Archbishop Viganó who asked him in September to “bear witness to the truth” regarding the McCarrick case. But Ouellet preferred to bear witness to his unconditional allegiance to the misdeeds of Pope Francis.
Ouellet calls Viganó’s statements “incomprehensible and extremely reprehensible” because they “seriously affect the reputation of the Successors of the Apostles”.
He disputes “very much” that Francis was interested when Viganó spoke to him in June 2013 about the McCarrick case because - so Ouellet - McCarrick was already 82 years old and Francis was allegedly overwhelmed by the amount of information he received from other nuncios he also met that day.
Ouellet also admits that since he was Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops he has never brought up the McCarrick case to Francis until these recent days.
Further he disputes Viganó’s statement that McCarrick was “sanctioned” by Benedict XVI [but this is a play on words], “The ex-cardinal, who had retired in May 2006, had been strongly urged not to travel and not to appear in public, in order not to provoke other rumours about him”, Ouellet puts it.
He claims that there were [allegeldy] not “sufficent proves” of McCarrick’s wrongdoings. He blaims the Washington Nunciature for not having provided the Vatican with “recent and decisive” information about the case.
But he wonders how McCarrick could make such a career [The answer is: because as a liberal he was protected by the media and the Church establishment].
The bulk of Ouellet’s letter are personal attacks against Viganó combined with indiscriminate hailing of Francis whom Ouellet calls at the end “an outstanding pastor, a compassionate and firm father, a prophetic grace for the Church and for the world”.
Picture: Marc Ouellet, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPiomwcrgda
