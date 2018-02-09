Commentary on Trump’s address on January 30, 2018

faith and family

are the center of American life

In his address on January 30, 2018, President Trump clearly expressed his attitude of a return to the foundations of the American nation, that is to Christian values. He said: “Together, we are rediscovering the American way. In America, we know that, not government and bureaucracy,. Our motto is ‘In God we trust’.”It was encouraging that after these words, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, sitting behind Trump, lifted his right hand and his eyes to heaven and said loudly, “Amen!”An American commentator adds: We have had enough of being ashamed or lowering our eyes when somebody mentioned that our country was founded by Christians. Western values must no longer be a tolerance which tolerates amorality or crimes against humanity, where a kind of gender superman is in the center, where reality is no longer respected, where good is not distinguished from evil, and where the truth is systematically destroyed.On the eve of the Nativity of Christ, we should wish each other a happy Christmas in relation to the birth of the Savior rather than on the occasion of a mere abstract feast. At Easter, we should send Easter blessings to our families and friends in connection with the feast of the resurrection of Christ rather than a pseudo feast of spring and chickens.The commentator emphasized: There is a special mission on Trump – turning a heavy ship from hopeless tolerance, religious liberalism and democratic godlessness to head in the direction of our fathers, the founders of our country. It is the “In God we trust” direction.What does the US President’s address have to say to us, Czech people?Just like true Americans, we too are fighting in the Czech Republic against NWO globalization which carries with it the holocaust of mankind. It is necessary to distinguish the American nation from the supranational elites which for so many decades have abused the US government for its goals.Both the US and the Czech Republic are now waging a fight of the truth against lies, life against death. May this jubilee year 2018 be a year of the victory of truth over lies and life over death!Byzantine Catholic PatriarchateFebruary 5, 2018