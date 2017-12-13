Clicks1
Remarried Divorcees Live in Grave Sin
Burkina Faso Bishop Basile Tapsoba, 75, confirmed that divorcees living in a second union may not receive Holy Communion “because they live in mortal sin.”
Talking to La Fede Quotidiana, Tapsoba said that everybody needs to remember what the doctrine of the Church, the Catechism and Holy Writ, especially Saint Paul, says about this.
Picture: Basile Tapsoba, #newsRvgzccsjod
