Woman Claims Cardinal Impregnated Her

Jenny Michelle Pimentel Molina, 48, told Univisión that for 18 years she was involved in a romantic relation with retired Santo Domingo Cardinal Nicolás de Jesús López Rodríguez, 81.She felt “deep passion and love” for the cardinal. Both allegedly met in the archbishopric of Santo Domingo or in the cardinal’s house.The accusations are credible as Pimentel presented letters and rather intimate pictures with López dressed in lay clothes.She even claimed that the cardinal impregnated her but “on the orders of some nuns” she was beaten which caused her to lose the baby.Santo Domingo Archdiocese did not reply to the accusations but denied a physical aggression against Pimentel. It confirmed that Archbishop Francisco Ozoria of Santo Domingo met her on July 16.Cardinal López Rodríguez critisiced the U.S. in 2013 for appointing a homosexual abassador to the Dominican Republic who quickly started engaging in gay propaganda.