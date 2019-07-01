Pope Francis Has Appointed “Many“ Gay-Supportive Cardinals And Bishops

There have been many steps in the Church favoring homosexuality, and they can be summarized with two words: “Pope Francis,” the gay-propagandist James Martin SJ said during a "homily" in a so called “Pre-Pride Mass.”"Pre-Pride Mass" was a sacrilege was aimed at promoting homosexual fornication. It took place in the St Francis of Assisi church in New York.Martin explained that Francis is the first pope ever to use the word “gay”, that he has "homosexual friends," and that he has “appointed many LGBT-supportive cardinals, archbishops and bishops.”