Cardinal: There Could Be “Some [Muslim] Saint” Among Mass-Immigrants

"It is Jesus who comes to us on a boat, it is he in the man or in the child who dies drowned," the obscure Agrigento Cardinal Francesco Montenegro, Sicily, preached for the feast of Saint Calogero (July 7).In reality, the boats for mass-immigration are chartered by greedy and criminal human traffickers who put people into mortal danger.Montenegro even claimed that “it cannot be included that, among the migrants who seek refuge and a future of hope on our coasts, there is also a new San Calogero” - the city saint of Agrigento.But It is unlikely that a “saint” will pay a human trafficker in order to search for a “better” life leaving his family and country which would need him.Montenegro is known for being more interested in leftwing mass-immigration politics than in the Catholic faith.