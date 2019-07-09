Cardinal: There Could Be “Some [Muslim] Saint” Among Mass-Immigrants

"It is Jesus who comes to us on a boat, it is he in the man or in the child who dies drowned," the obscure Agrigento Cardinal Francesco Montenegro, Sicily, preached for the feast of Saint Calogero (July 7).
In reality, the boats for mass-immigration are chartered by greedy and criminal human traffickers who put people into mortal danger.
Montenegro even claimed that “it cannot be included that, among the migrants who seek refuge and a future of hope on our coasts, there is also a new San Calogero” - the city saint of Agrigento.
But It is unlikely that a “saint” will pay a human trafficker in order to search for a “better” life leaving his family and country which would need him.
Montenegro is known for being more interested in leftwing mass-immigration politics than in the Catholic faith.
