Cardinal Schönborn: The Church Has “Officially Recognized the Good Fruits of Medjugorje”
For the first time in the history of alleged Medjugorje apparitions, the annual Youth Festival (August 1 to 6) began with a Mass celebrated by the Apostolic Nuncio to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Archbishop Luigi Pezzuto.
The festival’s date arises from a [false] Medjugorje revelation according to which Our Lady was born August 5, 16 BC [and therefore was 9 years old when Christ was born in 7 BC].
Pro-gay Vienna Cardinal Schönborn sent greetings to this year's festival.
According to him, Pope Francis’ appointment of a permanent envoy to Medjugorje is “a sign of great appreciation and recognition”. The Church has “officially recognized the good fruits of Medjugorje”, he added.
