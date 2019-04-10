Students Rebuke Governor Cuomo From Atop New York’s Highest Mountain

On March 17, I joined a group of twelve young men for what would be an adventure of epic proportions. All the participants were from our campus outreach, Tradition, Family Property Student Action, that brings the burning issues of the day to the university. Our goal this time was not to descend into academia but to ascend Mount Marcy, the highest peak in the Adirondack mountain range in New York. The special intention of the trek was to make reparation for the appalling late-term abortion law approved by Governor Cuomo on January 22. The hardships we endured on the 15-mile hike were akin to a pilgrimage, carried out as an act of reparation on behalf of our nation for the sin of abortion.
Our group hit the trail at 5:15 a. m. to give us enough time to reach the summit and return before sundown. It was still dark, so we used headlamps to light our way. The air was calm and steady snow was falling, forming a fresh layer of powder over the ice-chocked path and muffling our footsteps. In the darkness of those early morning hours, alone and far away from the noise and agitation of modern society, we suddenly found ourselves immersed in the wondrous stillness and serenity of God’s creation.
