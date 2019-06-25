RIP Jason - Seminarian for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe

Archdiocese of Santa Fe releases:The Pueblo, Colorado coroner's office has confirmed that Jason Paul Marshall, one of our archdiocesan seminarians, died as a result of the June 23, 2019 tragic bus crash involving the University of New Mexico Aquinas Newman Center’s youth group and their chaperones, 10 miles north of Pueblo. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the bus hit a bridge and crashed, landing off the highway. The youth group was returning home from the Steubenville of the Rockies Catholic Youth Convention held June 21-23, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.Jason Marshall, 53, was one of the two persons killed. The other has been identified as the driver of the bus. All of the remaining bus passengers, youth and adult, are recovering from their injuries. Some have already been released from the hospital, while the others remain for observation. Only one of the adults was still in serious condition this morning; her condition has stabilized and is improving.Archbishop John C. Wester asks for prayers for the two adults who died in the accident and also asks the community to keep the 13 youth members and adults who sustained injuries, their families, and the Lobo Catholic community in prayer. Regarding Jason, Archbishop Wester said:Jason was a splendid and exemplary seminarian, a humble man who deeply cared for others. He always brightened our spirits and had a positive outlook on life. We will miss him very, very much. May he rest in peace.Jason was the son of Jim and Diane Marshall and the brother of Jill, James and Jeff. Jason was a member of Our Lady of the Annunciation parish in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was born in Staten Island, New York. He attended the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio and was in his second year of Theology.Archbishop Wester will celebrate a Mass of Healing for the victims of the accident on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Aquinas Newman Center.