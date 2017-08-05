Pro-Francis Journalist Slams Francis' Failure in Venezuela

Clarín

Julio Algañaraz, Roman correspondent of the Argentinean daily, said on August 4 that Pope Francis' demand to stop the institution of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly has been "his worst diplomatic blunder in more than four years of his pontificate". According to Algañaraz, Francis' demand "shows a fundamental gaucheness that seems incredible for Vatican diplomacy".In the past Algañaraz has always praised the "revolutionary and progressive" character of the Francis's papacy.The habit of speaking out against projects only after they were put in place, was a known behavioral pattern of Archbishop Bergoglio, when this regarded people for whom he had ideological or political sympathies.