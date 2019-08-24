Louisiana governor candidate: ‘As a doctor, I can assure you there are only 2 genders’

August 23, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A Republican lawmaker running to become Louisiana’s next governor has a new campaign ad succinctly declaring his conservative stances, including that “life begins at conception” and “there are only two genders.”
Ralph Abraham is a physician, veterinarian, and National Guard veteran who currently represents Louisiana’s fifth district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He’s running for governor against incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.
