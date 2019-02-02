Clicks35
Can Pagans And Jews Not Have Compassion - According To Francis?
Pope Francis said during a February 1 audience for Hospitaller Brothers of Saint John of God that passion and compassion are gifts from the Holy Spirit adding that “there cannot authentic compassion for others if there is no loving passion for Jesus.”
This sentence seems to imply that pagans or Jews cannot have true compassion.
According to Catholic Doctrine Christ's charity is the source of merits before God, but all men may have true compassion regardless of their religion.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsDagrsrtonl
