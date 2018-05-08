Ratzinger Text: Concept of "Human Rights" Is Destructive

Pacem in Terris

“If God does not exist, human rights collapse” is a text Benedict XVI wrote in 2014. It was published by Sandro Magister on May 8.Benedict XVI writes that he realised only in 2014 that there is a discontinuity between the precedent popes and John XXII's encyclical(April 1963) that was pushing for the recognition of "human rights".Until then, the agnostic concept of "human rights" was condemned by the Church because it is severs from God's authority, confuses truth and falsehood, and ultimately places "human rights" at the mercy of the whims of human legislators.Now, the former Benedict XVI has reached a similar conclusion, that is to say, that "human rights" without God are ultimately reduced to "pragmatism".According to Benedict such an agnostic concept leads to the "destruction of the idea of right" and to the "nihilistic ‘right’ of man to negate himself" like in abortion and suicide.According to Ratzinger, "human rights" separated from God lead to the negation of Christianity.The text will first be printed in a new book on May 10.