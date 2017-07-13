Father Martin's Homosexualism Refuted

On July 10th, New York Father Gerald Murray published on ncregister.com a review of Building a Bridge by the Jesuit James Martin.Murray states that the purpose of Martin's book is to advocate for a relaxation of the Church’s teaching that sodomy is gravely immoral. He criticises Martin for rejecting the teaching of the Catechism “that the ‘inclination’ to ‘homosexual tendencies’ is ‘objectively disordered’ (2358).”Martin calls homosexual inclinations "different" instead of "disordered". Fr Murray replies, “This would mean that God created two different orders of sexual behavior that are both good and right according to his will.”Martin wants homosexuals to accept their disorder. Murray contradicts: “Evil inclinations or tendencies to sin must be seen by the Christian for what they are, and resisted.”