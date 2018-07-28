Clicks110
McCarrick Renounces His Cardinalate – Punished To Seclusion, Prayer, Penance
Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, from the College of Cardinals due to allegations of homosexual abuse.
At the same time, Francis suspended him as a bishop and directed him to a live in seclusion, prayer and penance “until the completion of the canonical process” which has not yet begun.
McCarrick submitted his letter of resignation Friday evening.
The French Jesuit Louis Billot was the last Cardinal who was allowed to resign from his office in September 1927 because of Pius XI's controversial actions against the Action Française.
Damian Thompson points out that the “historic shift” in holding senior Church figures to account “has more to do with the New York Times than with a new spirit of reform”. Liberal prelates usually protect each other.
McCarrick’s homosexual problems were no mystery. Before John Paul II promoted him to Washington, a group of laymen travelled to Rome in order to convince the Pope not to go ahead with his nomination.
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © U.S. Institute of Peace, CC BY-NC, #newsWwuvzfzkzp
