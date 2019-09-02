Yale Professor: “Origin Of Species Is What Darwin Cannot Explain”

Claremont Review of Books

Yale Computer Professor David Gelernter considers Charles Darwin’s evolution theory to be "disproved."In a May article in theand in a July interview with Stanford University’s HooverInstitution (video below) Gelernter said that Darwin was able to show that organisms are able to make small adjustments in order to adapt to particular local circumstances, but “the origin of species is exactly what Darwin cannot explain.”Based onGelernter stresses that “a striking variety of new organisms — including the first-ever animals — pop up suddenly.” They do not evolve gradually.Modernshows that random mutation and natural selection cannot generate new and complex creatures.The odds to create just one new protein by chance are astronomical and won’t happen in reality.Gelernter calls Darwinism an "ideological bent” that has passed beyond a scientific argument.He notices that evolutionists do not allow an open discussion but show a “bitter, fundamental, angry, outraged rejection” of the doctrine of Creation. “They will destroy you if you challenge it,” he adds.