New Motu Proprio Containing Elastic Clauses For Dealing With Abuse Hoax

Pope Francis published on May 9 the Motu Proprio “Vos estis lux mundi” – You are the light of the world. It contains new laws regarding the investigation of [homo]sexual abuses by clerics.
The 11-page document also indicates procedures for investigating bishops accused of abuse or "cover-ups."
Metropolitan archbishops are put in charge to investigate accusations against suffragan bishops.
All dioceses must set up an office for reporting allegations by 2020.
The document also comes up with a crime called “abuse of authority” regarding “vulnerable adults.”
The ambiguous norms are effective as of June 1 for three years (“ad experimentum”).
