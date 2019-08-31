Victor Orbán And Trump’s Chief Of Staff Visit Fatima

The Protestant Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, a Catholic, were among the participants in a meeting of politicians in Fatima, Portugal (August 22 to 25).
The meeting was organized by the International Catholic Legislators Network, an initiative founded in 2010 by the Austrian pro-gay Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna.
The socialist Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, stressed that these visits were private.
