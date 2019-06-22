Zanchetta Allowed to Return to Vatican

An Argentinean judge authorized former Orán Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta who is accused of homosexual molestations, to return to the Vatican “for employment reasons.”
This justification was given despite the fact that Zanchetta is suspended from his functions at the Roman Curia, at least according to Pope Francis whose words are not always reliable.
According to ElTribuno.com (June 21) Zanchetta will have to be back in Argentina for an August 8 court appearance.
La mafia gay se protege a si misma. Pero de la Justicia de Dios no se escaparan.