Jesuit "Blesses" Gay Couple At Gay Propaganda Event

Spanish-born Father Juan Masiá Clavel, 78, "blessed" a homosexual couple in Tokyo, Japan, on April 29 (picture), one day after he took part in a local gay march.He wore a T-shirt (pictured) showing Christ whose heart opens in rainbow colored rays instead of the usual red and blue ones.Masiá has lived about thirty years in Japan. He taught bioethics at different universities. In 2006 he lost his chair at the Pontifical University Comillas in Madrid, Spain, due to his multiple false teachings.For decades, Masiá has spoken in favor of evils like homosexuality, abortion, adultery, married priests, women priests, etc.