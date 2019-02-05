Homosexuality Does Not Exist In Human Nature – Cardinal Müller

Homosexuality "does not exist in creation" and homosexuals as a category is an "invention", Cardinal Gerhard Müller has explained to LaNuovaBQ.it (February 3).For Müller the concept of homosexuality "has no basis in human nature” because homosexual tendencies "are not an ontological but a psychological issue.”Müller underlines that there is “no way homosexual acts or even disordered sexual acts can be legitimized”.The homosexual lifestyle implies an extreme health risk responsible for a loss of up to 20 years of life expectancy while cigarette smokers loose on average about 13.5 years.