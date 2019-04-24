Irish Anti-Nun Campaign, “Number of Bald-Face Lies Staggering”

An ugly 2014 media campaign against the Sisters of Bon Secours in Tuam, (County Galway) is falling apart.The sisters operated between 1925 and 1961 in Tuam a maternity home as a last resort for unmarried mothers and their children.Katherine Zappone, Ireland’s Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, now had to admit that the claim that the sister were “selling abandoned children” to America was not true.This lie was turned by Martin Sixsmith into a book, Steve Coogan produced the screenplay adaptation and Judie Dench played the main character. Catholic League’s Bill Donohue stresses that the number of their “bald-face lies told about the nuns is staggering.”Media had also reported the hoax that a “mass grave with 800 skeletons” was found in a “septic tank” on the grounds of the home.In reality, there was a little graveyard where about 15 to 20 children who died from natural causes, were buried.IrishCentral.com, one of the main promoters of the lies, has still to admit its guilt.