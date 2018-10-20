Synod Deliberately Ambiguous On Homosexuality - Archbishop Chaput

The Instrumentum laboris (working paper) of the ongoing Youth Synod is a "collection of dense social science data with very little evangelical zeal" - "It can’t and won’t convert anybody", Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput told the Polish monthly Miesięcznik Wpis (CatholicPhilly.com, October 17).Quoting a youth minister, Chaput explains that beyond data and verbiage, the working paper is "very quietly about sex","It’s especially odd that the word 'chastity' appears almost nowhere in the text. Humanae Vitae and the Theology of the Body are completely absent."Chaput does not find in the text a faithful and unambiguous explanation of Catholic teaching on human sexuality, calling it in this regard "regrettably weak".Instead the document labels people as "LGBT". But, "The Church has never identified persons by their sexual appetites or reduced them to their sexual inclinations."