Neo-Con Ouellet: “I Am Not Opposed To Married Priests”

Celibacy is "not a dogma" [as if the dogmas were respected in today's Church] and it is "no heresy" [as if heresies were feared in today's Church] to talk about its end.
Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the prefect of the Congregation of Bishops, said this at the presentation of his book (October 2) on celibacy.
Asked about married priests for the Amazon, Ouellet replied, “I am not opposed but skeptical.” According to him, more deacons and catechists are needed first.
He believes that a "discernment" will be made at the [staged] Amazon Synod.
“We must live the event, in prayer together with the Pope. The Holy Spirit will guide us” - Ouellet mystified.
Picture: Marc Ouellet, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsOjguqnoylc
