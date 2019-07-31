Jesuit wants “to learn” from Indios

Brazil born Jesuit Father Bruno Franguelli is promoting the dignity of the indigenous peoples in the Amazon, Agencia.Ecclesia.pt reported on August 16, 2018.In order to do so, he strips naked and paints his body like an Indio.He has been in Peru sinc 2013 and is currently vice-rector of the National Sanctuary of San José de Anchieta.According to Franguelli, the Amazon is marked by the "spread of evangelical sects" and a strong "superstition" so that people accuse each other of witchcraft.Nevertheless, on June 9, Franguelli wrote on Facebook about the Indios, “We've wanted to teach them a lot, now it's time to learn from them.”