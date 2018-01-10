Language
Clicks
733
en.news

Cardinal, Homosexual Acts Are Never Permitted

Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, former Archbishop of Guadalajara, Mexico, rejects the possibility of giving Holy Communion to people who commit the sins of homosexuality, contraception, and adultery.

Talking to LifeSiteNews (January 9) Sandoval called homosexuality a “psychological illness” that leads to the self-destruction of those who practice it, “Let them seek a cure, because homosexuality is never permitted.”

Sandoval recalled Sodom and Gomorrah, “They gave vent to their desires and were destroyed.”

Homosexuals can never receive Communion, “They can't be in good conscience. Chastity is a universal precept.”

Picture: Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, © juanpiadoso, Flickr, CC BY, #newsQcddivezye
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
BrTomFordeOFMCap
"Homosexuals can never receive Communion" - no, they can if they are living a chaste life and are free of mortal sin.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.