Cardinal, Homosexual Acts Are Never Permitted

Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, former Archbishop of Guadalajara, Mexico, rejects the possibility of giving Holy Communion to people who commit the sins of homosexuality, contraception, and adultery.Talking to(January 9) Sandoval called homosexuality a “psychological illness” that leads to the self-destruction of those who practice it, “Let them seek a cure, because homosexuality is never permitted.”Sandoval recalled Sodom and Gomorrah, “They gave vent to their desires and were destroyed.”Homosexuals can never receive Communion, “They can't be in good conscience. Chastity is a universal precept.”