Canadian Archbishop Wants Female Deacons to "Celebrate Liturgies"

Gatineau Archbishop Paul-André Durocher, 64, Canada, calls for female deacons who could celebrate baptisms and marriages - although both sacraments are less and less administered in Canada's overaged Church.According to JournalMetro.com (March 3), Durocher sees a female deaconate as the “first step”.Durocher also believes that a council could make up a "female priesthood" but that this will not happen soon.Female deacons celebrating liturgies have never existed in the whole history of the Church.