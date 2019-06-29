“Stalinist Purges”: Rolling Heads At The Order Of Malta

The [formerly] Sovereign Order of Malta is now a dictatorship experiencing "stalinist purges" executed by a German regime, its former member Henry Sire told OnePeterFive.com (June 28).
According to Sire, at the May election of the new government a list presented by the Germans was nodded through almost unchanged. After that, purges started:
• in Portugal, the entire council was dismissed and replaced without election by the local members;
• in England, the Grand Prior has been dismissed and a procurator imposed, again without an election;
• in Rome, the entire council of the delegation resigned.
Mid-June an illegal prohibition of the Old Latin Mass was decreed.
Sire warns of the next step. It consists in forcing professed members to hand over their property to the Order and receiving a living allowance. Until now, the professed members supported themselves.
Members, who won’t accept this change, will be forced out, the others will be under the thumb of their non-elected superiors.
Picture: © Giorgio Minguzzi, CC BY-SA, #newsJnznjgvuby
