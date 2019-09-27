Bishops Of Kenya Support Condoms – Total Turnaround

The Kenya Bishops encourage the use of condoms as a means of preventing the papilloma-virus (HPV), LepantoIn.org (September 24) reports.
Their Catholic Health Commission published in a July 2019 letter “Modes of Prevention that have been adopted”.
As a mode of prevention, the use of latex condoms "every time during pregnancy every time during sexual intercourse" is commended. The Catholic Health Commission admits that HPV is spread through a simple skin-to-skin contact also without the exchange of bodily fluids, "This means that while condoms may not always prevent the spread of HPV, they could reduce your risk.”
The letter is signed by Bishops Joseph Mbatia and Joseph Obanyi. In October 2018 the Kenya bishops still knew that the use of condoms is always immoral.
Clicks63
- Report
Social networks