US Bishop: Martyr Cardinal Pell Victim of "Seriously Corrupt" Justice System

Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, wrote on Twitter (March 3) a message of support for the imprisoned Cardinal George Pell.
Stricklands points to an article by Father Raymond de Souza presenting the well known evidence that it was factually impossible for Pell to commit the "abuses" he is accused of.
Strickland summarizes that Pell’s conviction illustrates a justice system that is "seriously corrupt” and that Pell's prosecution is a “religious persecution”.
Picture: Joseph Strickland © Twitter, #newsFsuzidmuan
Clicks22
- Report
Social networks